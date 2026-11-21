Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Saudi Arabia once banned Grand Theft Auto. Now it's got a stake in ​it

Grand Theft Auto, banned in Saudi Arabia until last year, is now being ​embraced not only by its gamers - a category that includes Crown ‌Prince ​Mohammed bin Salman - but also by its sovereign wealth fund, which the prince chairs. This week, gamers in Saudi Arabia joined legions of fans around the world to play Grand Theft Auto VI upon launch — the first new release of the top-selling series since a Saudi ‌ban was scrapped in 2025.

Motor racing-Nike to become Formula One's official apparel and uniform partner

Formula One's push to turn its rapid global growth into a broader lifestyle business took another step on Thursday with the announcement of a long-term partnership that will make Nike the sport's official apparel and uniform supplier from 2027. Nike will create co-branded uniforms for staff at Formula One events worldwide, as well as ‌footwear, apparel and accessories for fans. Financial terms were not disclosed.

'GTA VI' to supercharge Sony — but not so much in Japan

The global launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Thursday ‌is expected to provide a major boost to PlayStation maker Sony, though in its home market of Japan, the franchise remains a niche pursuit. The long-awaited open-world crime action game from Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games is rolling out across the world and has been met with rave reviews and fans taking time off work to play.

GTA VI shatters records with $3.8 billion in first-day sales

"Grand Theft Auto VI" raked in $3.79 billion in sales within the first 24 hours of its ⁠launch, becoming ​the world's biggest entertainment release ever, as fans around ⁠the world celebrated the blockbuster title that is now a global cultural phenomenon. The action-adventure title that sees criminal duo Lucia and Jason blitz through the neon-soaked streets of Vice City sold 32.5 million units pre-release, developer Rockstar Games ⁠said on Friday, a day after the game launched to massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

YouTube nears $3 billion settlement with US school districts over addiction claims, Bloomberg News reports

YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay ​about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The deal also ⁠includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

GTA VI books record $3.79 billion in sales on first ⁠day ​of launch

"Grand Theft Auto VI" recorded $3.79 billion in retail sales in the first 24 hours of its launch, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, cementing its position as the world's biggest videogame release of all time.

How Grand Theft Auto VI's launch surpassed expectations

You can paint your bedroom walls. You can scuba dive and explore shipwrecks. You can go birdwatching and catalogue up ⁠to 62 different species. You can even rob banks and steal cars, just like in the old days — but you'll need to be careful, because the police are smarter now and if ⁠you run out of gas, well, you'll have ⁠to fill up the tank. The level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto VI," which was released this week, has astonished gamers and helped the release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production ‌budget. It has a score ‌of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, the joint highest score of any game ever, and high ​praise for it has been almost universal.