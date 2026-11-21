Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Missouri judge approves Bayer's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

A Missouri judge on Friday approved Bayer's $7.25 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, potentially resolving litigation that has weighed on the German company for close to a decade. Judge Timothy Boyer of a state court in St. Louis found ​the settlement "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

Pharmacy chain Big Caring ends 0.9% higher after $155 million Malaysia IPO

Shares of Big Caring Group closed 0.9% higher in their market debut on Thursday after the Malaysian pharmacy chain raised 637.8 million ringgit ($155 million) ​in an initial public offering. Big Caring closed at 1.09 ringgit per share, above its IPO price of 1.08 ringgit, after trading between a low ‌of 98 sen and a ​high of 1.19 ringgit. Malaysia's benchmark KLCI index closed 0.04% lower

Health Rounds: GLP-1 drugs tied to heart improvements in patients with obesity and heart failure

The benefits of widely used GLP-1 medications beyond weight loss continue to pile up as evidenced by a series of studies we cover today that were presented at the Obesity Week 2026 medical meeting in Washington. GLP-1 DRUGS MAY STRENGTHEN FAILING HEARTS

Novartis trims medium-term growth target, shares fall

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is targeting annual sales growth of 5% through 2031, the lower end of its previous five-year guidance, as looming patent expiries and a series of late-stage trial setbacks increase pressure on its blockbuster drugs. The new target, announced ahead of an investor event on Thursday, fell short of investor expectations relative ‌to a 5%-6% annual growth range it set last year for 2025-2030.

Merck's drug prolongs survival in advanced stomach, esophageal cancers in trial

Merck said on Friday that its experimental cancer drug helped patients with advanced stomach and esophageal cancers live longer than standard treatment options in a late-stage trial. Here are some details:

Sanofi's pill becomes first US-approved drug for rare neurological disorder

The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi's oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system. The drug, branded as Infilbray, is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.

Procter & Gamble targets up to $10 billion in productivity savings as costs stack up

Procter & Gamble is targeting up to $10 billion in productivity savings from fiscal years 2027-2030, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on Thursday, as the consumer goods bellwether strives to expand margins while coping with intense cost pressure. The company warned last month that rising raw material, energy and freight costs would ‌take a bigger bite out of annual profit, even as resilient demand for its beauty and home-care products drove first-quarter sales.

US awards $47 million to 15 organizations to test chronic disease prevention in Medicare

The Trump administration on Friday announced $47 million in awards to 15 organizations under a Medicare initiative testing whether lifestyle-focused services can improve health and lower costs. US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, "Their (recipients) task is to test whether nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle interventions, and improve health and ‌lower costs for people in original Medicare."

Sanofi weighs takeover of US drugmaker Insmed, Bloomberg News reports

Sanofi is weighing an acquisition of US drugmaker Insmed, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Insmed, which has a market valuation of $26.28 billion according to LSEG data, were up 14%. Insmed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Big Pharma, with eye on Anthropic, says AI is shrinking drug discovery timelines

Artificial intelligence has sped up early-stage drug development work at some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies this year, cutting by as much as half the time it takes to produce new molecules and move them into the clinic, according to their top scientists. GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Sanofi all say they have moved beyond less glamorous tasks for AI like preparing regulatory filings. They are now using the technology for designing molecules, sorting out the most promising ones, and identifying safety risks.

Celldex ends eczema drug development after mid-stage trial failure

Celldex Therapeutics said on Thursday it would stop developing its experimental drug for eczema after the treatment failed to meet the main and key secondary goals of a mid-stage study. Shares of the company were down over 3% in extended trading.

US measles ⁠cases near 6,000 mark as ​outbreak worsens

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 5,838 measles cases as of November 19, as the country battles ⁠its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. Measles cases in the US have climbed above 5,000 for the first time since 1991. Earlier this week, US lost its measles elimination status after 26 years

Virginia child dies in state's first measles-associated death of 2026

Virginia reported its first measles-associated death of 2026 on Friday, involving a child who tested positive for measles, the state health department said. The department said the child was between 0 and 4 years old. It did not disclose additional details, including the child's vaccination status, citing the family's privacy.

UnitedHealth sues US government over lowered Medicare Advantage star ratings

UnitedHealth Group sued ⁠the US government over its Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2027, saying the ratings threatened imminent harm by depriving the company of bonus payments and lowering benefits for patients. In a complaint filed late on Thursday, UnitedHealth said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services improperly used 26 measures to calculate ratings for 45 contracts, saying the agency lacked statutory authority, did not provide a chance to object, or both.

Flesh-eating screwworm cases surge in US, keeping ranchers on alert

US infestations of New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that eats warm-blooded animals alive and threatens the cattle herd, have surged in ​unusually wet and warm weather in the Southwest, the US Department of Agriculture and state veterinarians said. Screwworms infested 64 cattle, dogs, horses and other domesticated animals this month, up from 34 in October and three in September, according to USDA data.

Ohio teen dies in state's first pediatric flu death this season

Ohio reported its first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2026-27 season, a teenager under 18 from Ross County, the state health department said on Friday. ⁠Ohio generally records between one and seven pediatric flu deaths each season, according to the department.

Analysis-Scientists are learning more about the rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak

More than six months into a devastating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread and, ultimately, stop it. There have been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments ⁠or vaccines ​to fight it.

Erasca's pill shrinks hard-to-treat pancreatic and lung tumors in early-stage trial

Erasca said on Friday its experimental cancer pill shrank tumors in many patients with advanced pancreatic and lung cancers in an early-stage trial. Of 25 patients with pancreatic cancer taking a 32 mg daily dose of the drug, ERAS-0015, 44% saw tumors shrink significantly, Erasca said

AbbVie expands bispecific cancer med push with up to $2.5 billion deal with Germany's Disco

AbbVie agreed to pay up to $2.54 billion to develop cancer treatments with Disco Pharmaceuticals, the Germany-based private biotech said on Thursday, marking an early-stage push by the drugmaker on next-generation bispecific therapies. Bispecific antibodies, a class of cancer medicines that bind two targets at once, have drawn increased interest from big drugmakers including Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Merck.

Capricor's Duchenne treatment fails to get FDA approval, shares sink

The US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Capricor Therapeutics' experimental cell therapy for a fatal inherited disease that weakens muscle, the health regulator said on Friday, adding to a string of regulatory setbacks ⁠for the biotech firm. The company was seeking approval for the therapy, known as deramiocel, to preserve upper-limb function in Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients.

FDA sets up council for post-market review of vaccines, gene therapies

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had established a new internal safety body within its biologics center, formalizing independent oversight of approved products such as vaccines, gene therapies and blood products once they reach the market. The CBER Safety Council will report directly to ⁠the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, structurally separating post-market safety reviews from the offices responsible for approving those products, the agency ⁠said.

Judge blocks Trump's transgender-related limits on HIV funding

President Donald Trump's administration cannot impose restrictions barring healthcare providers that receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming care, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology."

Bausch + Lomb's eye-drop drug fails to reduce pain after laser surgery in trial

Bausch + Lomb said on Thursday its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to show a significant reduction in pain over the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a ‌mid-stage study. However, the drug showed signs of benefit in secondary and exploratory analyses, including greater ‌pain relief shortly after surgery and faster corneal healing.

FDA to miss deadline on Savara's rare lung disease drug approval

Drug developer Savara said on Friday the US FDA would not meet its November 22 deadline to decide whether to approve the company's treatment for a ​rare lung disease, dealing a setback to the biotech firm. Shares of the company were down 16% in premarket trading.