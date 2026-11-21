Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA probe achieves light-day milestone and is 'not done yet'

NASA confirmed on Thursday its Voyager 1 probe ​has achieved an unprecedented distinction — becoming the first spacecraft to travel beyond a light-day from Earth — even ​as the aging probe runs low on power and experiences technical anomalies ‌in ​a mission one official promised is "never going to end." A radio signal sent by the robotic explorer from interstellar space was received in Madrid through the Deep Space Network, NASA's international array of radio antennas, showing the probe had reached the milestone after 49 years, 2 months and 11 days of flight..

Brazilian students turn to burned ‌fish bones as clean water filter

A group of Brazilian high school students and their teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish. The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and then grinding ‌the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.

Maya stucco heads offer glimpse of ancient artistry in Guatemala

Guatemala has unveiled several expressive, life-sized stucco heads crafted in the Maya period, offering ‌the public a look at what researchers say is a unique concentration of such sculptures from the Maya world. Dating from the seventh and eighth centuries, the pieces are part of a bigger collection unearthed at the Mirador Basin archaeological site in northern Guatemala in a series of digs over the last decade, impressing researchers with their artistry, state of preservation and the size of the collection.

Google picks Bezos' Blue Origin to launch AI computing satellites in 2029

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin said on Thursday that Alphabet's Google had selected its New Glenn rocket to ⁠launch satellites for ​Project Suncatcher, an experiment aimed at running AI systems in ⁠space. The planned mission advances efforts to move power-hungry AI computing beyond Earth, using sunlight in orbit to ease pressure on electricity grids, land and cooling systems.

Analysis-Scientists are learning more about the rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak

More than six months into a devastating Ebola ⁠outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread and, ultimately, stop it. There have been more ​than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments ⁠or vaccines to fight it.

Astronomers observe a huge puffy star merge with smaller companion

Astronomers have observed a large dying star, seven times more massive and 18,000 times brighter than the sun, engulfing a smaller companion in a stellar merger unlike any other previously witnessed. The merger involved a ⁠pair ​of stars that were bound gravitationally — known as a binary system — in which the larger one greatly expanded in its death throes into what is called a puffy supergiant and enveloped the smaller one, with the two stars then combining into one.

Indian space startup SatSure raises $7 million from sovereign space fund

Indian space startup SatSure has raised 600 million rupees ($7 million) from a government-backed space technology fund as part of an ongoing 2 billion ⁠rupees funding round, the company said on Friday. The investment comes as India seeks to expand its commercial space industry through reforms that have opened the traditionally state-dominated sector to private companies and investors.

Scientists succeed in growing ⁠potatoes in simulated moon soil

Potatoes are one of the most ⁠important crops on Earth, a food that is a great source of starch, vitamins, minerals and fiber. They soon might be an important crop on the moon as well. Scientists have now succeeded in growing nutritious potatoes in simulated lunar soil that are safe to eat, with an eye toward feeding astronauts who may staff bases ‌on the lunar surface in the near ‌future. They supplemented the lunar simulant with organic material, and found that with enough of it the potatoes grew just ​as well as they did in Earth soil.