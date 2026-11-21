UEFA will trial free-to-watch ​broadcasts for European competitions ​in India next season, ‌Real Madrid ​president Florentino Perez said on Saturday as he announced record revenue for his ‌club. Perez told Real Madrid's General Assembly that club annual revenue had reached €1.221 billion ($1.34 billion), with a profit of €26 million for the 2025-26 ‌campaign.

"The best European games" would be available to watch for ‌free in India next season, Perez added, before general manager Jose Angel Sanchez clarified that the plan was for a UEFA pilot programme. "For UEFA ⁠competitions, such ​as the ⁠Champions League or the Europa League, a pilot test will be conducted in ⁠India," said Sanchez.

"In this model, users can access content for free, ​supported by advertising, or opt for a premium, paid version ⁠that is ad-free. "However, the initiative in India is strictly a pilot test being ⁠run ​by UEFA. It cannot be applied to Real Madrid’s matches, nor is it something that this institution can control."

Reuters ⁠has contacted UEFA for comment. Real Madrid delegate members approved the 2025-26 ⁠accounts and ⁠the budget for the 2026-27 campaign, which projected an income of €1.250 billion and a profit of €14.2 ‌million.

($1 = 0.9118 ‌euros)