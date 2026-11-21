The Government of Honduras, the World Bank Group, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), and regional partners have launched the AgriConnect Honduras Joint Action Plan 2026–2030 to give family farmers better access to finance, useful data, and business opportunities. The initiative supports improvements in productivity and incomes, stronger food security, and more and better jobs across the country's food sector. Its national reach brings support to agricultural communities through a shared effort involving government, businesses, and development partners.

The launch took place at Casa Presidencial, where the World Bank Group and CABEI signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation across Central America. Agricultural development forms part of that agreement, which establishes a framework for helping prepare priority projects that respond to countries' needs. The signing connects the Honduras initiative with a broader commitment to turn shared development priorities into investments that improve people's lives.

Led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG), the Honduras plan brings public and private organizations together around expanding agricultural finance, strengthening trade and market access, and increasing the use of digital tools. By 2030, it seeks to reach 400,000 family farmers with improved services and access to crop and market data, helping producers make better-informed decisions about their farms and businesses. Its targets include helping 200,000 family farmers earn higher incomes and improving food security for 100,000 people.

Giving farmers more room to invest and grow

For small producers, financing, technology, and reliable information can open opportunities to invest in their farms and build stronger businesses, said Susana Cordeiro Guerra, World Bank Regional Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean. She highlighted Honduras' potential to add more value to agricultural production by connecting farmers with larger markets and creating opportunities for investment and employment. The plan prioritizes coffee, beans, horticulture and spices, and cattle and dairy, bringing its support to value chains that connect farm production with processing, trade, and consumers.

Turning regional priorities into practical investments

CABEI Executive President Gisela Sánchez said the agreement with the World Bank Group strengthens cooperation in preparing priority projects in agriculture, infrastructure, and water management. She reaffirmed CABEI's commitment to translating member countries' priorities into investments that support economic growth and improve quality of life. Beyond AgriConnect, the institutions intend to explore cooperation on food and nutrition security, water management, infrastructure and logistics, digital transformation, job creation, and the mobilization of private capital.

Connecting Honduras with a global farming initiative

AgriConnect is a global World Bank Group initiative to help 300 million smallholder and family farmers access services, markets, and finance by 2030, supporting individual producers, cooperatives, and food enterprises as they grow their businesses and create quality jobs. The Honduras plan was developed through consultations with technical and financial partners, bringing their perspectives into a nationally coordinated approach to agricultural development. Those partners include the Latin American Association for the Development of Agricultural Insurance (ALASA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and the World Food Programme (WFP).