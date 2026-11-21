VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: SPARSH Hospital, Sarjapur Road, has announced the launch of a dedicated Epilepsy Clinic, aimed at improving access to comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and long-term management of epilepsy. The clinic will provide multidisciplinary care for patients experiencing seizures, including those with complex and drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctor consultations will be available every Wednesday at SPARSH Hospital, Sarjapur Road.

Epilepsy affects approximately 50 million people worldwide, with nearly 80% living in developing countries. India accounts for an estimated 12 million people living with epilepsy, representing nearly one-fifth of the global burden, with approximately 2–3 million patients experiencing drug-resistant epilepsy. Despite being one of the most common neurological conditions, epilepsy remains widely misunderstood, often leading to delayed diagnosis, inadequate treatment and social stigma. Doctors emphasise that epilepsy is not a single disease but a group of conditions with different causes, seizure types and treatment pathways, making individualised care essential. The newly launched clinic will offer comprehensive clinical evaluation and seizure classification by an experienced epileptologist, supported by routine scalp Electroencephalography (EEG), video EEG monitoring, MRI brain with a dedicated epilepsy protocol, functional MRI, PET Brain and expert neuroradiological assessment. Patients will also have access to neuropsychological assessments and evaluations by functional neurosurgeons to determine appropriate treatment strategies.

For patients requiring advanced interventions, the clinic will provide comprehensive presurgical evaluation, surgical solutions, neuromodulation therapies and neurorehabilitation services for epilepsy. Neurophysiological techniques, including electrocorticography, cortical mapping, somatosensory evoked potentials and motor evoked potentials, will support surgical planning and functional monitoring where clinically indicated. Dr. Balaji B S, Senior Consultant ( KMC 77647) Neurologist & Epileptologist, SPARSH Hospital, Sarjapur Road, said, “Epilepsy is not a single disease. It has multiple causes, different seizure patterns and several treatment pathways. Effective epilepsy care must therefore go beyond simply prescribing anti-seizure medications. Accurate diagnosis, specialised investigations and timely identification of patients who may benefit from advanced therapies are essential for better seizure management. Through this dedicated clinic, we aim to provide personalised, multidisciplinary care that addresses the individual needs of every patient. Our focus is also on helping patients and their families understand the condition, overcome misconceptions and improve their overall quality of life.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Nihal Ahemad, Consultant( KMC 90897) – Epilepsy & Functional Neuro-Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, Sarjapur Road, said, “For patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy, surgery is often not a last resort—it is a life-changing opportunity for seizure freedom. When medications fail to control seizures after two trials, delaying surgical assessment can impact a patient’s cognitive health and overall quality of life. Modern epilepsy surgery relies heavily on pinpoint accuracy. At our Sarjapur unit, our team can map brain functions with extreme precision—maximizing seizure control while protecting vital neurological pathways.” The clinic will cater to infants, children and adolescents with epilepsy, adults experiencing new-onset or recurrent seizures, pregnant women requiring specialised epilepsy management, and patients whose seizures remain uncontrolled despite appropriate medication.

By bringing diagnostic expertise, advanced treatment options and rehabilitation services together, SPARSH Hospital aims to improve continuity of care and quality of life for individuals living with epilepsy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)