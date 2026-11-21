A tanker ​sailing outbound through the Strait ‌of Hormuz ​was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's ‌Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.

UKMTO later reported another incident involving a tanker hit in its engine room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles ‌east of Khasab. It was not immediately clear whether the two reports ‌involved the same vessel. No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.

Iran's navy said on Saturday that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting ⁠a ​naval mine in ⁠a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters could not independently verify the Iranian ⁠account nor establish whether it referred to any of the incidents reported by UKMTO. An attack ​on Friday on a tanker near Khasab caused a fire on board, ⁠according to the British maritime security agency.

Tehran has imposed restrictions on vessels wanting to ⁠pass through ​the Strait of Hormuz and has attacked ships it says violated those restrictions, as it seeks to assert control over the strategic waterway and ⁠exert pressure on Washington. Khasab lies on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance ⁠to the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, which carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the start of the Iran war.