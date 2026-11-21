An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck China at a depth of 80 kilometres on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, reporting another seismic event in the country earlier this month. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 4:15:37 pm IST on November 21, at latitude 37.099° North and longitude 96.482° East, with its location reported in China.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology stated, "EQ of M: 5.7, On: 21/11/2026 16:15:37 IST, Lat: 37.099 N, Long: 96.482 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: China." The latest earthquake comes after a 4.4-magnitude tremor was recorded in China on November 5. The earlier earthquake occurred at 6:19:17 am IST at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 32.592° North and longitude 94.291° East, according to the NCS.

In its post on X, the NCS reported, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 05/11/2026 06:19:17 IST, Lat: 32.592 N, Long: 94.291 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China." The two earthquakes fall into different depth categories under the classification outlined by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

While the November 5 earthquake, at a depth of 10 kilometres, falls in the shallow category, the latest tremor, recorded at 80 kilometres, is classified as an intermediate-depth earthquake. According to the USGS, earthquakes occurring between 0 and 70 kilometres are classified as shallow, those between 70 and 300 kilometres as intermediate, and those between 300 and 700 kilometres as deep earthquakes.

The USGS further explains that the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is generally applied to earthquakes occurring at depths greater than 70 kilometres. It also notes that all earthquakes deeper than 70 kilometres are localised within great slabs of lithosphere that are sinking into the Earth's mantle. Explaining the relationship between earthquake depth and surface shaking, the USGS states that "the strength of shaking from an earthquake diminishes with increasing distance from the earthquake's source". It further observes that shaking at the surface from an earthquake occurring at 500 kilometres deep is considerably less than that from an earthquake of the same magnitude occurring at 20 kilometres depth.

The USGS also states that earthquakes occur in the crust or upper mantle, which extends from the Earth's surface to about 800 kilometres. (ANI)