The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) employers ​group at the Los Angeles ​and Long Beach ports ‌said on Saturday ​it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for security guards, averting a strike that could have ‌disrupted operations at the two busiest cargo shipping hubs in the US.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 26 represents 250 security officers, or watchmen, who account for a small ‌fraction of the ports' workforce, but their work is critical because they control ‌access at terminal gates, conduct security patrols and report safety issues. PMA, which represents terminal owners, said the agreement reached on Saturday was subject to ratification by Local 26 members, and the current contract will ⁠be ​extended pending ratification.

The union did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours. The two sides resumed ⁠federally mediated negotiations on Friday, two days after the parties broke off talks, with the employers ​group reporting "little-to-no movement from the union on PMA's proposals."

The PMA said at the ⁠time that its offer included a one-time bonus of $3,200 for each union member and a wage proposal ⁠that would ​raise average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000. The offer also called for maintaining fully employer-paid healthcare for active workers and retirees, valued at more ⁠than $62,000 each year, and increased pension benefits up to $93,200 a year for workers with the ⁠longest tenure.

Talks ⁠between the terminal owners and the union have stretched on for more than a year.