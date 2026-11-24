For a child who understands a maths problem halfway through the lesson, extra class time can mean a chance to try again, ask a question and work out where the first attempt went wrong. Argentina plans to give older primary school students more of that time through a programme backed by a $400 million loan approved by the Board of Executive Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The programme will focus on public schools and give particular attention to those serving students who face the greatest educational and social barriers.

The plan combines a longer school day focused on maths with school meals, teacher training and support for classroom instruction. Its goal is to increase the amount of time students actually spend learning maths and give schools the resources to make those hours count. For teachers, that means having support for the lessons they teach during the extra time, as well as opportunities to build their skills as part of their day-to-day work.

By the end of the programme, the extended day is expected to reach 255,000 students in 34,000 classes across approximately 6,700 public primary schools, or about 38 per cent of the country's public primary schools. A group of 2,079 schools within that total will receive priority for additional support, with selection based on social and educational vulnerability and whether the changes can feasibly be made at each school. The distinction matters because the extended day will reach a wider group of schools than the targeted expansion of lunches and teacher training.

More time to practise maths in class

A longer day gives teachers room to spend more time on a problem, hear how students approached it and explain a difficult step before moving on. It gives students more opportunities to practise solving problems in class, where they can ask for help and talk through their reasoning. The focus on older primary pupils brings that support to children in the later grades, when they are building on the maths they learned earlier in school.

Viviana Alva Hart, the IDB Group's representative in Argentina, said the maths children learn in primary school stays with them throughout their lives. She described the extra time as a chance for students to practise, ask questions and build confidence, with training and classroom support giving teachers more ways to help them do that. Her description puts the purpose of the longer day in classroom terms, where its value depends on what students have time to work through and the guidance they receive when they get stuck.

Lunches and teacher training for priority schools

The programme will help gradually expand school lunches in the 2,079 priority schools, with the goal of reaching 154,500 students. A longer school day changes when children can eat and how schools organise meals, so providing lunch is part of making the extended timetable workable. The expansion is expected to bring meal services to more students over the course of the programme, with regular provision among the commitments the loan will track in those schools.

Between 4,100 and 5,100 teachers per year are expected to receive maths training linked to their work in the classroom. The training is designed to fit into teachers' jobs, giving them a chance to connect what they learn with the lessons they plan and the difficulties they see among their students. The programme also includes support for classroom instruction, giving schools help with how they use the added hours as they extend the day.

How the IDB loan ties funding to results

The $400 million operation is a results-based loan, which means disbursements depend on meeting targets that can be verified. Those targets include adding maths instruction hours and securing regular student attendance, two measures that track whether schools are offering extra time and whether students are there to use it. In priority schools, the programme will also track regular provision of school meals and certification of teacher training, giving the bank a way to check that the promised support is reaching schools.

This is the second operation under the IDB's credit line for foundational learning in Argentina. The first focuses on reading and writing in the early years of primary school, and the new financing extends that support to the later grades through implementation of Argentina's National Mathematics Plan. Together, the two operations cover different stages of primary education, from learning to read and write in the first years to building confidence in maths as students move through the upper grades.

Argentina has 25 years to repay the loan, which includes a 5.5-year grace period, and the funds are scheduled to be disbursed over four years. For a school taking part, progress will show up first in the timetable, the attendance register and, at priority schools, whether lunches are served regularly and teachers complete their training. For a student working through a difficult problem, the most visible change may be having time to ask for help, get an explanation and try it again before the school day ends.