Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai has asserted that candidate winnability remains the sole criterion as his party and the Congress prepare to hold their second round of seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi on Tuesday at noon to finalise their alliance across all 403 constituencies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking ahead of the crucial discussions, Rai confirmed that both sides have exchanged initial constituency lists and are conducting a seat-by-seat evaluation aimed at unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rai outlined the progress made since Monday's opening session and reiterated that electoral strength is guiding the talks. "Yesterday, we took the list they gave us, and we have sent our proposal. We will hold a seat-by-seat discussion. Nothing is different; what was there until yesterday remains the same today. It is about winnability. Leaders of both parties want to defeat the BJP, and we will come to power only when we win the maximum number of seats,” Rai told ANI.

Rai also noted that the two INDIA bloc partners have maintained constant communication throughout the process and confirmed the schedule for Tuesday's deliberations, pointing out that assessing all 403 Assembly segments requires careful deliberation. “We did not meet for the first time yesterday; we have been in constant contact. They gave another list, which we have studied. We will present our views there, and both sides are ready to defeat the BJP together. Today's meeting will begin at 12 PM. There are 403 seats. We will contest all 403 seats together, so it will take some time..."

When asked whether party MP Awadhesh Prasad or the seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, Rai replied, "Yes." On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over their alliance, saying the two parties should apologise to the country for the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and alleging that they have nothing to do with democracy or the Constitution.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's manifesto launch on Constitution Day, Pathak said that the Congress and SP alliance was driven by the desire to capture power rather than serve the people. “This alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is an alliance of parties that imposed the Emergency in the country. On the occasion of Constitution Day, they should apologise to the people of the country. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are now seen embracing each other, have nothing to do with democracy. The Samajwadi Party has been at the forefront of protecting goons, while the Congress exposed its intentions by imposing the Emergency. Their only objective is to capture power, not to serve the people,” he said.

He also accused the two parties of being interested only in securing power, alleging that the Congress had undermined democratic principles by imposing Emergency in 1975. "They have no commitment to the democratic system. Today, people across the country see the Congress as a party that is hungry for power. It has nothing to do with the country's democracy or the Constitution. In 1975, the Congress disregarded the principles of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and seized power through undemocratic means. Neither the country nor Uttar Pradesh will accept the Congress and the Samajwadi Party,” Pathak added.

On the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pathak said the Samajwadi Party could make any effort to ally but would not succeed in the state. "The Samajwadi Party can go to any extent to ally. It has entered into alliances several times in the past, but it will not succeed in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in the state for the third time with a thumping majority. No matter what they cook up, their khichdi will always have pebbles in it. Their alliance will never succeed, and the people will not accept them. The public has already rejected them,” he further added.

Pathak's remarks came as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party held their first round of formal seat-sharing discussions in New Delhi on Monday for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Leaders from both parties expressed confidence that an alliance arrangement could be finalised soon. (ANI)