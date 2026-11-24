VMPL New Delhi [India], November 24: The country is soon set to witness a massive campaign of Sanatan devotion, faith and spiritual awakening. With the objective of taking devotion to Lord Shri Narayan and spiritual consciousness to every individual, Shri Narayan Bhakti Panth is launching a unique campaign titled 'Mahavishnu Ki Mahayatra'.

Led by Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj, the founder of Shri Narayan Bhakti Panth, the Mahayatra aims to take devotion to Lord Vishnu and an opportunity to witness His divine form to every corner of the country. According to Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj, the Mahayatra will cover all 28 states and 8 Union Territories, reaching every district across India. This extraordinary spiritual journey will continue for approximately 12 years, with the ambitious goal of enabling 90 crore people to have the divine darshan of the Lord. The grand journey will begin on February 26, 27 and 28 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Residents of Mumbai will get the opportunity to witness the divine form of Lord Vishnu at various locations across the city. Lokeshanandji Maharaj describes it as a moving Tirupati Balaji temple, where devotees will receive the spiritual benefits of visiting 68 pilgrimage sites merely through darshan and receive the blessings of the Lord. In connection with this initiative, Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj recently organised a divine satsang and special meeting in Mumbai, where he appealed to devotees to connect as many people as possible with this campaign.

The biggest attraction of Mahavishnu Ki Mahayatra is the massive and magnificent idol of Lord Vishnu. According to Lokeshanandji Maharaj, the solid Panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) idol of Lord Vishnu weighs approximately 35,000 kilograms (35 tonnes), making it extraordinary and unparalleled in itself. According to him, such a massive and divine idol has never been constructed anywhere in the world across the four Yugas. One of the major spiritual centres associated with this Mahayatra is Shri Shrinayanarayanpuram Teerth, located at Shahada Dham in Maharashtra, where a 21-tonne solid idol of Lord Vishnu is installed. The idol associated with this Mahayatra is even more divine and magnificent. A specially designed chariot has been created to transport such a massive idol from one place to another. Both these idols are included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj says that in Indian Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishnu is regarded as the preserver of the universe. The literal meaning of the word Vishnu is one who pervades every particle. He is not an individual personality but the consciousness that sustains and operates the entire universe. Lord Vishnu is considered 'Aj' (unborn), 'Anadi' (without a beginning) and 'Anant' (without an end). He is beyond time, which is why there is no specific 'Vishnu Jayanti'. Jayanti is celebrated only for His incarnations and not for His original form. According to Maharaj, Lord Vishnu alone is the original God, while all others are incarnations who appeared at different times. These incarnations take birth in specific periods to fulfil particular purposes.

We worship the 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lokeshanandji Maharaj further believes that there is considerable confusion in the field of religion today, as people are forgetting the original source and holding on to symbols instead. The primary objective of 'Mahavishnu Ki Mahayatra' is to connect people with the true form of Lord Vishnu and genuine devotion to Him. His wish is that crores of people receive the divine darshan of the Lord, make their lives blessed and begin their spiritual journey of transforming from 'Nar to Narayan'. He also urges people to install the form of Shri Narayan in their homes and transform their homes into Vaikunth. About Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj

Santshree Lokeshanandji Maharaj is the founder of Shri Narayan Bhakti Panth and a spiritual guru. He embarked on the path of devotion to God at the young age of 15. After nearly 10 years of spiritual practice and travelling, he attained divine knowledge. He came into the limelight after the installation of a 21-tonne Panchdhatu idol of Sheshshayi Shri Narayan in Shahada, located in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)