Demand from banks, insurance companies and pension funds for long-term government bonds has declined marginally, as some institutional investors shift towards equities, highlighted Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rohit Jain. Addressing the Primary Dealers Association of India (PDAI) Seminar 2026 in Mumbai on Monday, Jain said the shift in investment preferences is reducing demand for long-term government securities and could pose a challenge for the government at a time when its borrowing requirements are increasing.

"Demand from banks, insurers and pension funds for long-term sovereign debt has marginally declined, with insurance and pension funds shifting towards more of equity exposure. This has structurally reduced such demand for Government Securities," Jain said. Banks held around 35 per cent of government securities at the end of March 2026, making them the largest investor group in the market, followed by insurance companies and provident funds.

Jain also highlighted the impact of rising government borrowing requirements on the bond market. He said even a small increase in yields could significantly raise the government's interest burden. "Even a small increase in yields can have a meaningful impact on the Government’s interest burden," he said.

The RBI Deputy Governor said the government securities market remains largely dependent on domestic institutional investors. A decline in demand for long-term bonds from major investors could affect the market's ability to absorb the increasing supply of government securities. He also pointed to the need to deepen the government securities market and broaden its investor base to improve liquidity and participation across different maturities.

The RBI has been encouraging primary dealers to play a greater role in market-making, including providing two-way quotes in less-traded government securities, to improve liquidity in the secondary market. The Deputy Governor also highlighted that the recent geopolitical developments have important implications for the cost and stability of government borrowing.

He shared that going forward, a stable and resilient G-Sec market will require a more coordinated approach. He added that India will need to continue the focus on credible fiscal and debt-management policies, a transparent and predictable auction calendar, deeper secondary-market liquidity, and broader participation from long-term institutional investors. (ANI)