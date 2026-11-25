Drone strikes by Sudan's ​paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed ​19 civilians and wounded ‌20 others in ​two cities in Blue Nile state on Tuesday, Sudanese human rights group Emergency ‌Lawyers said on Wednesday. Residents who witnessed the attacks confirmed to Reuters that drone strikes had taken place.

The RSF did not immediately ‌respond to a request for comment. Nineteen people, including six women, died ‌in the state capital Damazin, where drones struck three residential neighbourhoods on Tuesday night, Emergency Lawyers said in a statement on Facebook. The dead and 15 ⁠wounded ​in the ⁠city were members of three families, the group added.

Five other civilians were wounded ⁠earlier that day in Roseires, where the group said drones targeted the ​dam and power facilities. It warned that the attacks could ⁠disrupt electricity supplies across Blue Nile, which borders South Sudan and Ethiopia, and ⁠damage ​the national grid. Both cities have taken in people fleeing fighting elsewhere in the southeastern state, including Bau and Geissan, ⁠Emergency Lawyers said.

The RSF said in August it had captured Geissan, part ⁠of a front ⁠along the Ethiopian border in its war with Sudan's army, which began in April 2023.