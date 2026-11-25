German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Wednesday of "escalating" threats to European security as he defended his government's plans to bolster defence spending and maintain financial aid to Ukraine. Opposition ‌parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which tops national opinion polls, and the hard-left Die Linke, have called for an end to military aid to Kyiv.

"It cannot be said often enough, against the far right as much as the far left: Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than Ukraine," Merz ‌told the Bundestag lower house of parliament during a debate on the 2027 draft budget. "Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, in Poland, on the ‌Black Sea; Russia is escalating in space, and Russia is by now also escalating massively here in our own country," he said.

Russia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Merz's accusations. It has repeatedly denied seeking military confrontation with NATO countries and says its actions in Ukraine are aimed at protecting its own national security. Merz's government blamed Russia in ⁠September for ​an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport, an ⁠accusation the Russian Embassy in Berlin dismissed as part of a "new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany".

Germany and other European countries have also been hit by a wave of cyberattacks and sabotage ⁠incidents targeting critical infrastructure that they have often blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied all the allegations. 'LEARNING FROM UKRAINE'

Merz said on Wednesday that by supporting Ukraine, Germany was also protecting ​itself. "We are learning from Ukraine – technologically for civilian use but of course also in defence technology," he said.

Germany has been Ukraine's biggest military ⁠backer in Europe since Russia's full-blown invasion on February 24, 2022, but public support for this policy has decreased amid cost-of-living pressures. A poll published on Tuesday showed a narrow majority of Germans now ⁠oppose ​giving military aid to Kyiv. Germany aims to double defence spending to over €200 billion ($228 billion) between now and 2030, according to the 2027 draft budget, hitting 3.7% of national output by 2030, in line with commitments to NATO.

EU SHOULD FOCUS ON SECURITY AND COMPETITIVENESS, MERZ SAYS Merz also addressed on Wednesday ⁠the latest proposal for the European Union budget for 2028-2034 presented by European Council chief Antonio Costa.

Costa proposed cuts that would reduce the overall seven-year budget ⁠to €1.582 trillion, some €40 billion less than a proposal ⁠presented by the Irish EU presidency in October. EU leaders will discuss Costa's proposals at a special summit on Thursday and Friday.

"In these negotiations I am pushing for spending to be limited and focused on what really makes Europe ‌stronger: security and competitiveness," Merz ‌said. "If spending is focused, it is the best additional insurance for our country." (Reporting ​by Maria Martinez Editing by Gareth Jones)