Cricket-Bangladesh lose three wickets and trail South Africa by 294 runs
Bangladesh lost three wickets in their second innings on Wednesday after South Africa declared overnight at Centurion, and still trail by 294 runs.
Bangladesh lost three wickets in their second innings on Wednesday after South Africa declared overnight at Centurion, and still trail by 294 runs.
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