PNN New Delhi [India], November 25: Apollo Micro Systems enters the MSCI India Small Cap Index at the close of trading on Monday, 30 November 2026. Funds that track the index are expected to buy the stock around that close so that their holdings match the benchmark. The Hyderabad-based defence electronics company arrives with its strongest quarter and its largest order book behind it.

How the index entry works MSCI announced the results of its November review on 11 November. The changes are implemented as of the close of 30 November and take effect on 1 December.

Passive funds do not choose when to own a stock; they must hold it once it is in the index. That is why demand from index trackers tends to gather in the final minutes of the last session before the change. Membership also brings a longer-term benefit: the company now appears on the screens of global funds that follow MSCI benchmarks.

The market noticed early. After the inclusion was announced, the shares rose more than 8.5% to a new 52-week high, on a day when the wider market was selling off. A record quarter

The index entry follows the best results in the company’s history. * Revenue: Rs 388.15 crore from operations in the September quarter, against Rs 225.26 crore a year earlier, a rise of 72.3%. Compared with the June quarter, revenue was 54.5% higher.

* Net profit: Rs 46.15 crore, up 53.7% on the year and 83% on the previous quarter. * Operating profit: EBITDA excluding other income of Rs 111.18 crore, 87.8% above last year and more than double the June quarter.

* Half year: revenue from operations of Rs 639.44 crore for April to September, up 78.2%. Profit growing faster than revenue at the operating level points to better margins as larger systems move into production.

Order book and visibility The consolidated order book stood at a record Rs 1,765 crore on 30 September 2026.

Set against first-half revenue of about Rs 639 crore, that gives the company well over a year of work in hand at the current run rate. From component supplier to systems company

Apollo Micro Systems is widening its range beyond electronics sub-systems. * Licences and technology: a lifetime DPIIT licence for missiles, UAVs and defence systems, technology transfers for directed energy weapons, and entry into underwater defence systems.

* Land systems: subsidiary Apollo Defence Industries has signed a binding expression of interest to buy up to 26% of A-Thon Allterrain, an Indian designer and maker of all-terrain utility vehicles. * Exports: management’s “Vision 2036” plan includes overseas expansion and a stronger presence with global OEMs.

What to watch Three things will show whether the momentum holds: the pace at which the order book converts into revenue, new order wins in the second half, and progress on the A-Thon transaction and export plans.

The shares already reflect high expectations, so delivery matters. For now, the picture is of a company growing quickly, with a full order book, a broader product line and, from Monday’s close, a place in a global index.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)