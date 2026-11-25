Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed surprise over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) decision to release England's Jacob Bethell ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, describing him as a generational talent capable of winning matches single-handedly. Speaking on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retentions', Pathan analysed RCB's released players and identified the key areas the defending champions need to address at the auction.

Pathan said Bethell's release was the only decision that genuinely surprised him, adding that the England youngster could have provided a valuable backup option if Phil Salt failed to deliver. "Honestly, apart from Jacob Bethell, no other release surprised me. Swapnil Singh is an experienced player and was very inexpensive, and they could have kept him as a backup for Krunal Pandya, but I think they want that backup role to go to Vicky Ostwal, who offers left-arm spin and batting. Backing a youngster makes complete sense," Pathan said.

He also backed RCB's decisions to release Mangesh Yadav and Richard Gleeson, but felt the franchise should have retained Bethell given his match-winning abilities and relatively modest price. "The reason I am surprised by Jacob Bethell's release is that God forbid, if Phil Salt doesn't fire, then Bethell, who is a generational talent and someone who can win you games on his own, would have been the perfect option to have. He is a terrific player and was not even that expensive, so RCB shouldn’t have released him," he added.

However, Pathan described RCB as a settled unit and said the franchise would need to be strategic with its limited purse at the auction. Identifying the team's key requirement, he stressed that RCB must find a dependable backup for Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, particularly someone capable of delivering under pressure with both the new and old ball.

"With the small purse they have, RCB specifically need a backup for Josh Hazlewood who can deliver under pressure with both the new ball and the old ball. Bringing in that kind of backup will be crucial for RCB, otherwise the rest of the squad looks like a terrific, well-settled unit," Pathan said. For those unversed, Bethell confirmed that he will not be participating in the IPL 2027, citing an ongoing knee problem, while thanking RCB for his two-year association with the franchise.

Bethell shared the announcement through an Instagram post, accompanied by a video, in which he expressed gratitude to RCB for providing him with his first IPL experience and being part of two title-winning seasons. "Thank you to RCB for two great years. I could not have asked for a better franchise to have my first IPL experience with. It has been an honour to have shared the dressing room and pitch with some of the greats of the game, and more importantly to have been a part of two title-winning seasons," Bethell wrote.

The left-handed batter further revealed that he would focus on resolving his knee problem instead of taking part in the upcoming IPL season. Notably, Bethell was not retained by defending champions ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. "Unfortunately, this year I will not be taking part in the IPL and will be working tirelessly to get the problem within my knee sorted. Sending my love to all the fans of RCB who made my journey and that of the team so special throughout my time in India. Hopefully, this is see you soon and not the end in an RCB shirt," he added. (ANI)