Bulgaria intercepted ​a boat ​with 35 migrants aboard ‌that irregularly ​entered its territorial waters on Wednesday, the country's BTA news ‌agency reported, the first such incident in months. Border authorities spotted the boat as it sailed off Bulgaria's ‌Black Sea coast in the early hours ‌and monitored it until it came ashore near the southeastern village of Sinemorets.

The migrants, including children, were taken ⁠to ​the seaside town ⁠of Tsarevo, where they received medical care and ⁠warm clothing, BTA cited Burgas regional governor Diko Dikov ​as saying. EU member Bulgaria has tightened patrols along ⁠its land border with Turkey in recent years. Some 7,000 ⁠migrants attempted ​to cross into Bulgaria, mostly from Turkey, by land and sea in the ⁠nine months to September, down from about 12,270 in the ⁠same ⁠period in 2025, according to the Bulgarian Interior Ministry.