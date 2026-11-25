Catalan separatist and ‌former regional leader ​Carles Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would end nearly a decade of self-imposed exile in Belgium and return to Spain on ‌December 12, after this weekend's national election.

Puigdemont, whose legal troubles in Spain are over after the Supreme Court earlier this week applied an amnesty law to shelve the criminal case against him, said ‌at a televised news conference from Brussels that he would unveil his proposal for a renewed ‌Catalan independence push on December 17. "I will return to my country, to Catalonia, without having to ask their (Spanish authorities') permission or forgiveness, and without having renounced anything," he told reporters.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October 2017 after ⁠organising an independence ​referendum that Spanish ⁠courts deemed illegal. The vote triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades and deepened tensions between Madrid and Catalonia, a ⁠wealthy northeastern region with its own language and culture and a strong separatist movement. The amnesty, approved by parliament ​in 2024, was part of a deal between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party and Catalan ⁠separatist groups, including Puigdemont's Junts party, which secured their support for Sanchez's re-election in 2023.

Spain's conservative opposition unsuccessfully challenged the ⁠measure ​in the courts and parliament. Although he will return after Sunday's election, Puigdemont could be back in time for post-ballot alliance negotiations, depending on the outcome. Opinion polls point to a ⁠potential coalition of the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox – both strong supporters of a unified Spain – ⁠winning an absolute majority ⁠of parliamentary seats.

The secession movement has lost some of its appeal among Catalans, with a growing number of voters shifting their focus to issues ‌such as immigration ‌and crime.