The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 4.3 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2026, revised sharply upwards from 3.4 per cent, driven by stronger investment and consumer spending, according to data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday. Economic growth nearly doubled from 2.2 per cent recorded in the preceding April-June quarter.

"Real GDP was revised up 0.9 percentage point from the advance estimate, primarily reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending," the BEA said. The expansion in economic activity during the third quarter was supported by increases in investment, consumer spending and government expenditure, which were partly offset by a decline in exports. Imports also increased during the quarter.

"Compared to the second quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports," the BEA said. Domestic demand also remained strong during the quarter. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which comprise consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, increased by 5.8 per cent.

The upward revision in investment was primarily led by intellectual property products, particularly software, while the revision in consumer spending was driven by higher expenditure on goods, including pharmaceuticals, computer software and accessories, and gasoline and other energy products. On the inflation front, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation indicator monitored by the US Federal Reserve, increased by 2.1 per cent during the quarter.

Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 2.5 per cent, while the gross domestic purchases price index increased by 2.7 per cent. Real gross domestic income (GDI), another measure of economic activity, increased by 4.4 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 2.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.

However, the increase in corporate profits moderated despite the acceleration in economic growth. "Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments) increased $206.0 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase of $384.0 billion in the second quarter," the BEA said.

On a non-annualised quarterly basis, the US economy expanded by 1.1 per cent during July-September. (ANI)