Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday targeted the BJP government in the state over the announcement of Rs 20,000 assistance to rural women under the Baini-Bhuli Yojana ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, describing the scheme as a one-time deception. Speaking to ANI, he accused the BJP of excluding urban women from the scheme and alleged that the party is disbursing only one instalment while leaving the second instalment to the next government.

The senior Congress leader also announced that his party would introduce an alternative scheme to the Baini-Bhuli Yojana to ensure the complete economic upliftment of women. "This 'Baini Bhuli Yojana' is not a scheme; this is a one-time payout being given under the guise of a scheme. Where is the scheme, brother? You are giving one instalment and leaving the second instalment to the next government. There are more than 58 lakh sisters and women in our state, and out of them you are giving it to only 5 lakh," Rawat said.

"Does no 'Baini Bhuli' live here in urban areas? You have completely excluded urban areas. So this is nothing; this is a one-time deception. This is not a scheme; it is a fraud. As an alternative to this, we will bring a full-fledged scheme; we will ensure the complete economic upliftment of women," he added. His remarks came after Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government announced a financial assistance scheme for 5.23 lakh rural women, promising Rs 20,000 each under the Baini-Bhuli Yojana. The scheme is set to be launched in December, with the first instalment scheduled to reach beneficiaries’ bank accounts next month. This announcement comes ahead of the upcoming 2027 Uttarakhand Elections.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections is likely to come into effect after the first 'shahi snan' (royal bath) of the Haridwar Kumbh on January 14, 2027, according to internal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources on November 22. According to Party insiders, following the conclusion of the deliberations, both the state government and the party organisation have been instructed to complete all pending administrative tasks and developmental projects by January 12 to streamline operations before the anticipated enforcement of the electoral guidelines.

Uttarakhand's 70-member assembly held its last elections in February 2022. The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP in the state had secured 47 seats, well past the 35-seat halfway mark. Congress won 19 seats. The BJP-led government is seeking a third term in the assembly, having been in power since 2017, with Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM. Pushkar Dhami was appointed to the post of Chief Minister in July 2021. (ANI)