The World Bank has approved a programme to help more people in El Salvador find housing they can afford and that can better withstand extreme weather and other natural disasters. The first phase, known as HogarES, comes with US$230 million in financing and is expected to benefit about 39,000 households from 2027 to 2031. It will focus on low- and middle-income families, workers in the informal economy, people buying a home for the first time and households headed by women.

The programme comes as El Salvador continues to modernise its housing sector, with about 68 percent of households still facing some form of housing deficit. The figure describes a broader problem than the number of families looking for a home, since the quality and safety of existing housing also matter. For families already living in a home that offers limited protection from extreme weather or natural disasters, the need for more resilient housing can be as pressing as the need for lower costs.

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved the Housing Opportunity Made Equal (HOME) Multiphase Programmatic Approach, a two-phase initiative spanning ten years. The design links the financing people need to secure a home with the work required to expand housing supply, improve land management and strengthen the institutions responsible for the sector. HogarES is the first phase of that longer effort, and its household, investment and employment figures are expectations for that phase.

A first phase built around households that face barriers to housing

For a family buying its first home, finding a place within reach and securing financing for it are two parts of the same decision. The programme addresses both by seeking to strengthen housing finance and expand supply, so that broader access to financing goes hand in hand with more affordable housing options. Its focus on informal-sector workers brings people whose earnings may be harder to document into the group it intends to reach, alongside women who head their households and families on low or middle incomes.

Finance Minister Jerson Posada said the partnership with the World Bank would help El Salvador expand financing options for social housing and strengthen the sector, creating opportunities for jobs and economic growth. His comments linked the immediate needs of families looking for adequate housing with the longer-term work of improving how housing is financed and supplied. The programme's ten-year structure gives that work a longer horizon than the initial period in which HogarES is expected to reach about 39,000 households.

Private investment could help expand supply and support jobs

HogarES seeks to mobilise US$335 million in private capital between 2027 and 2031. That target refers to investment the programme hopes to attract, separate from the US$230 million in financing for the initial phase. Bringing in private capital is part of the effort to expand the number of housing projects that can go ahead and reach more households over time.

The World Bank will support improvements in housing finance, land management and the rules and institutions that shape the sector. The International Finance Corporation, or IFC, will advise on how to structure projects and incorporate sustainable construction, helping prepare a pipeline of projects that could attract private investors. That work brings the details of how a project will be financed and built into the same process, which matters when a development has to be affordable for residents and viable for investors.

HogarES is expected to support about 11,700 job-equivalents annually, including more than 5,000 for women and around 1,550 for young people. The annual job-equivalent measure describes the amount of employment the programme is expected to support each year, and the figures for women and youth are part of that broader projection. The employment estimates put a number on the potential for the housing programme to support work alongside its goal of improving access to homes.

Affordability and resilience matter for families over the long term

A home's price shapes whether a family can move in, and the way it is built shapes how well it can protect the people living there when a disaster strikes. El Salvador's continuing effort to modernise the sector includes strengthening household resilience to extreme weather and other natural hazards, a priority the programme carries into its plans to expand housing supply. The IFC's advisory work on sustainable construction will help bring those considerations into the preparation of projects that could receive private investment.

Diletta Doretti, the World Bank Group's representative in El Salvador, said adequate housing gives families greater security and more opportunities to plan for the future. She described the programme as a way to widen access to homes that are affordable and resilient and to use private capital to reach more households. For the people HogarES is intended to serve, those goals come together in a practical question about whether they can find a home they can pay for and depend on over time.

The first phase will put the programme's approach to the test by bringing together institutions that shape housing policy, investors who can finance projects and the households it is meant to serve. For first-time buyers and workers in the informal economy, the benefits will depend on whether financing and suitable homes are both within reach. For families exposed to extreme weather, the quality of the housing they can afford will matter just as much as the chance to secure it.