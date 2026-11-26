The World Bank has approved an $800 million financing package to support reforms that Uzbekistan expects will create more and better-paid work, give private businesses more room to grow and make the economy more open to trade. The reforms cover issues people face in everyday life, from keeping an income during maternity leave or illness to protecting a farm against drought or getting a reliable internet connection. The World Bank expects the measures to support the equivalent of 275,000 additional, better jobs over the 2029–2031 period.

The package builds on changes already underway in Uzbekistan and supports government policies intended to make economic growth greener and more inclusive. The measures are designed to reach women, farmers, and businesses, though the benefits would come through different routes. A worker could gain access to social insurance, a livestock producer could gain protection against losses and a business could face fewer obstacles when trading across borders.

Several of the programme's targets are set for 2028, ahead of the period covered by the employment projection. They span broadband use, farm insurance, privately operated electricity distribution, energy-efficiency investment and distributed renewable power. Each gives the government and the World Bank a way to track an aspect of the reforms as the policies are put into practice.

Stronger protections for workers and more room for private businesses

For someone who has to stop working temporarily because of illness or childbirth, the loss of income can put pressure on the household budget at a time when expenses continue. Uzbekistan's reforms would expand social insurance, including maternity and temporary sickness benefits, and strengthen the mechanisms that help make workplaces safer and more respectful. The government will work to professionalise social work so vulnerable people and families can receive better services when they need support.

The business reforms will continue changes to state-owned enterprises and strengthen the rules that govern fair competition. A company considering whether to invest, develop a new product or hire more workers needs to know how it will be able to compete, which is where clear and fairly applied rules can make a difference. The World Bank expects the measures to create more space for private businesses, investment and innovation, with job creation among the intended results.

Expanding economic opportunities for women also means addressing some of the practical conditions that shape whether they can take or stay in a job. Access to maternity and sickness benefits can give workers more security when they need time away, and stronger workplace safeguards can improve the conditions they return to. Those changes address the quality and security of work alongside the programme's broader employment goals.

Better broadband and simpler borders for businesses that want to grow

Uzbekistan plans to modernise its rules for secure cross-border data flows so companies can use cloud services, international platforms and other digital tools more easily. The reform includes safeguards for personal data, which matters when businesses need to handle information across borders as part of their operations. The programme seeks to support 500,000 additional broadband users by 2028, including 250,000 women, widening access to the connections people and businesses rely on to use those services.

The government will also digitise trade procedures, strengthen the country's trade single window and simplify border processes. A trade single window gives businesses a common entry point for submitting the information required by different authorities, reducing the need to navigate separate processes for the same shipment. By making cross-border trade easier and less costly, the reforms support Uzbekistan's integration into the global economy and its efforts to join the World Trade Organization.

More protection for farms and investment in cleaner, more reliable energy

A drought, flood, or spell of extreme weather can put a season's income at risk for farmers and livestock producers, so the package includes measures to expand agricultural insurance. The government aims to extend coverage to 35 percent of farmers and livestock producers by 2028, giving more of them a way to manage losses from extreme weather and other agricultural risks. For a household that depends on a farm for its income, access to insurance can affect how readily it can recover after a shock.

The energy reforms are intended to make electricity and natural gas services more reliable by strengthening the rules and institutions that govern those markets. They will open more opportunities for private investment in electricity distribution and power generation, with a goal of having 15 percent of electricity customers served by privately operated distribution networks by 2028. That target concerns the network that delivers power to customers, one part of a wider reform that also covers how energy is produced and how the markets are regulated.

New energy-efficiency standards for buildings and support for cleaner business technologies address how much energy homes and companies need and how much pollution their activities produce. The programme seeks to mobilise $10 million in private energy-efficiency investment and help expand distributed renewable power capacity to 3,000 megawatts by 2028. Distributed capacity comes from installations spread across different locations, and its expansion would give Uzbekistan more ways to add renewable generation as it works to modernise its energy system.