The impact of the US tariff measures on Indian exports will depend on the outcome of trade negotiations and the duties faced by competing economies, industry leaders said on Wednesday, while noting that engineering exports to the US are currently recording strong growth. Speaking to ANI, Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), described the proposed duties as both an opportunity and a challenge, saying India could have a relatively favourable position compared with some competing economies.

The comments came after the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with the rate potentially falling to 17 per cent if the two countries reach a reciprocal trade agreement. "Now it is up to us how we negotiate the trade deal. I think more of it's more of a negotiating instrument," Mehta said, adding that India should conclude the agreement as soon as possible to secure the lower proposed rate.

However, Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India, said the key concern for exporters was whether India would face higher duties than competing countries, rather than the absolute tariff level. "If my competing nations are at a lower tariff or there is a delta between my duty and their duty, that's where my concern comes about," Chadha said.

He questioned whether the proposed 17 per cent rate would give India a significant advantage, given that some competing economies face duties of around 18-20 per cent. Chadha said it was too early to estimate potential export losses, as negotiations with India and other countries were still underway and final tariff rates could emerge by the end of January.

Despite the uncertainty, he said engineering exports to the US were currently performing well, with shipments up 61 per cent between April and October. Mehta said India was already exploring markets through more than 38 free trade agreements and other trade negotiations, but stressed that the US remained an important strategic partner.

He further said concluding a trade deal would be important to secure the proposed lower tariff rate and provide greater certainty to exporters. (ANI)