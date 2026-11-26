Indian stock markets opened in positive territory on Thursday despite fresh tariff threats from the United States, with gains in IT and metal stocks supporting the benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 was trading at 25,862.25, up 43 points or 0.17 per cent, while the BSE Sensex stood at 84,164.35, gaining 226.07 points or 0.27 per cent at the time of reporting.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said weakening global AI stocks and the revival in India's earnings growth were supporting foreign investor inflows into the domestic market. "The weakening trend in AI stocks globally, continues. FIIs are avoiding the concentration risks in AI trade, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. This weakening of the AI trade along with the impressive revival in earnings growth in India are powering the FII inflows into India which has reached $14.15 billion, so far this month," he said.

Meanwhile, the US administration has proposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, which could be reduced to 17 per cent if a trade deal is reached. Similar tariffs have also been proposed on several other countries. Vijaykumar said, “India is unlikely to relent much. This tariff threat is unlikely to have any impact on the market in the near-term."

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 gained 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.32 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend. The Nifty IT index was among the major gainers, rising 2.44 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index advanced 0.69 per cent. The Nifty Private Bank index also gained 0.27 per cent.

On the other hand, the Nifty Auto index declined 0.17 per cent, FMCG fell 0.11 per cent, Nifty Media lost 0.73 per cent and Nifty Pharma slipped 0.09 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index was also down 0.05 per cent. In commodities, Brent crude oil prices surged to USD 95 per barrel amid trade-related uncertainty. Gold prices rose 1.3 per cent to Rs 1,22,711 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver gained 3.35 per cent to Rs 1,47,290 per kg.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, said global financial markets were showing signs of a reversal after a period of liquidity-driven selling. "What we witnessed overnight is potentially one of the most important developments across global financial markets since the liquidity-driven sell-off began around 10 November. For the first time in nearly three weeks, we are seeing broad-based signs of a reversal across gold, silver and several other risk assets. More importantly, this reversal is emerging from conditions that have historically accompanied significant market bottoms," he said.

Meanwhile, major Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.47 per cent to 57,782, Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.49 per cent to 4,981 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.81 per cent to 22,362. Taiwan's weighted index gained 2 per cent to 39,016, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.22 per cent to 4,755. (ANI)