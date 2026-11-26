India has said that trade-related concerns raised by the United States should be addressed through ongoing negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), as the government examines a fresh notice issued by the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said India had taken note of the USTR's Notice of Determination and Request for Comments in the Section 301 investigation covering 14 economies, including India, and that the notice was currently under examination.

"India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations," the ministry said. The government also maintained that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector, adding that the Department of Commerce had conveyed this position in its response to the notice initiating the investigation and during subsequent proceedings.

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain products. It has also proposed considering adjustments to additional duties to account for existing Section 301 and Section 232 measures. However, the proposed rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US that addresses the findings of the investigation.

The USTR's determination concerns what it described as acts, policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. It alleged that these practices restrict commercial opportunities for US producers and exporters and affect manufacturing activity, jobs and investment in the United States. India's latest statement comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries for a trade agreement. The ministry said the government remained committed to working closely with Washington towards its early conclusion.

The USTR has invited public comments on the proposed measures, with written submissions and requests to appear at hearings due by January 5, 2027. The hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027. The outcome of the USTR process and the progress of bilateral negotiations will be important in determining the tariff treatment of Indian goods in the US market. (ANI)