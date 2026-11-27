India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage market is expected to grow at around 13 per cent annually to reach Rs 2.56 lakh crore by FY30, driven by rising demand for energy drinks, protein-based beverages and advanced hydration products, according to a Dolat Capital report. The market, estimated at Rs 1.40 lakh crore in FY26, is seeing a shift beyond traditional refreshment towards products offering additional health and functional benefits. Energy drinks and advanced hydration solutions are expected to grow at more than twice the overall industry rate, prompting consumer goods companies to expand their presence in these segments.

According to the report, energy drinks are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6 per cent between FY26 and FY31, while advanced hydration products are expected to expand at 30.2 per cent. Their respective market sizes are estimated to rise from Rs 9,300 crore and Rs 4,200 crore in FY26 to Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 15,800 crore by FY30. The report noted that "Protein is moving from supplements to everyday beverage", with companies extending protein-based products beyond traditional nutrition supplements to ready-to-drink options for regular consumers.

Hydration products are also moving beyond packaged drinking water. HUL and Tata Consumer have entered the advanced hydration segment with products aimed at sports, electrolyte replenishment and recovery. The report also highlighted growing demand for low-sugar alternatives, with companies introducing zero-sugar beverage variants. Varun Beverages has launched Ad Rush in the mid-priced energy drink segment and Evervess in premium mixers as part of its portfolio expansion.

Beyond beverages, consumer companies are also focusing on protein-rich foods, convenient ready-to-eat products and ingredient-led personal care offerings. Dolat Capital said these launches reflect a broader shift towards health-focused products, premium offerings and new consumption categories, as companies look to expand beyond their traditional businesses. (ANI)