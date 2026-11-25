Heavy rainfall lashed Tharangambadi and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district for over an hour on wednesday. Farmers welcomed the downpour as they expect a boost to ongoing Samba cultivation. The heavy rain lashed Tharangambadi, Kanjanagaram, Aathupathi, Thiruvidakazhi, Thirukadaiyur, Thillaiyadi and several adjoining areas for more than an hour.

While the sudden downpour disrupted daily life for residents across these localities, farmers welcomed the spell as a timely boost for the growth of Samba crops currently under cultivation. Following a two-week dry spell marked by rising temperatures since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, which had earlier brought intermittent showers to Mayiladuthurai district, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across Mayiladuthurai and other Delta districts of the state.

Meanwhile, farmers across Karnataka are facing severe financial distress as drought conditions and inadequate rainfall have affected crop production. With both monsoon and post-monsoon rains failing, farmers are struggling to save their crops and looking towards the sky in the hope of rainfall. Adding to their difficulties, the limited paddy harvested this season is also failing to fetch remunerative prices in the market. Farmers said paddy, which was selling at Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per quintal a week ago, is now fetching only Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,500 per quintal. The sudden decline in prices has added to their losses, particularly for those who managed to cultivate crops using borewells amid severe water shortages.

Farmers have also raised concerns over the price difference between paddy and rice. They said that while paddy prices remain low in the market, rice continues to be sold at higher rates. They alleged that the arrival of paddy from neighbouring states has further affected the prices of locally grown produce. The unprecedented drought this year, coupled with declining paddy prices, has pushed farmers in Raichur into severe financial distress. They have urged the government to intervene immediately and ensure fair and remunerative prices for their produce to protect them from further losses. (ANI)