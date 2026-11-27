The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chhattisgarh Police, has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Vikas Agrawal from the UAE to India on November 27. The accused Vikas Agrawal is wanted in connection with a corruption case registered by the Chhattisgarh Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

He allegedly played a key role as the central financial coordinator, also known as the ‘Moneyman’, of an organised syndicate involved in irregularities in the Chhattisgarh liquor distribution system, between 2019 and 2022, resulting in wrongful loss of over Rs 1,280 Crore to the state exchequer. He facilitated the collection and distribution of commissions from distilleries to public officials and other beneficiaries and helped channel the proceeds of crime through various companies and financial arrangements to conceal their source and ownership.

A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before a court in November 2024. The subject wanted in the case had been absconding. At the request of Chhattisgarh Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Thereafter, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India.

The escort team of Chhattisgarh Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India at Dubai International Airport. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at Mumbai Airport on November 27. The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 78 fugitives during 2026, so far, have been successfully brought back to India through Interpol channels. (ANI)