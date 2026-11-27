India's retail credit growth remained strong at 19 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, but rising overdue loans across several lending categories point to emerging repayment risks, particularly in gold, personal, two-wheeler and consumer durable loans, according to an IIFL Capital report. The report said asset quality had weakened in these segments, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) witnessing deterioration across multiple loan categories. NBFCs have also been gaining market share in several lending segments.

"Our fifth edition of bureau data analysis shows strong retail loan growth sustaining at 19% yoy, but asset quality deteriorating in gold, personal (PL), two-wheeler (TW), consumer durable (CD) and for the NBFCs," the report said. Gold loans emerged as a key area of concern. The portfolio expanded 61 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23.3 trillion, largely supported by higher gold prices and a shift towards loans backed by collateral. However, disbursements remained flat quarter-on-quarter after declining 27 per cent in the June quarter.

The proportion of gold loans overdue by 31-180 days rose 50 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.7%, indicating a deterioration in asset quality. The increase was sharper among private banks and NBFCs, at 85 basis points and 142 basis points, respectively. IIFL Capital also flagged a rise in the share of very high-risk borrowers in gold lending by 2 percentage points over the past two years. It cautioned that falling gold prices and rising delinquencies could lead to repayment stress spilling over into other loans taken by the same borrowers.

Personal loans grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17.5 trillion, while disbursements increased 17 per cent. However, the proportion of loans overdue by 31-180 days rose 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.4 per cent, with early signs of deterioration among loans below Rs 1 lakh.Consumer durable loans grew 44 per cent, but their overdue share increased 20 basis points to 1.8 per cent. In two-wheeler loans, the portfolio contracted 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while the overdue share rose 10 basis points to 4.1 per cent. In contrast, home loan asset quality improved, with the overdue share declining 20 basis points to 2 per cent. IIFL Capital expects home loan growth to improve gradually, but said lenders would need to monitor emerging stress in other retail segments. (ANI)