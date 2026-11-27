VMPL New Delhi [India], November 27: In an increasingly connected digital world, where software services often compete through complexity and constant expansion, Indian independent venture Wenesay is taking a quieter approach. Built around the principles of privacy, clarity and independence, Wenesay is a small Indian proprietorship focused on developing practical digital products that respect people's time and personal data.

With a philosophy centred on creating useful software rather than adding unnecessary complexity, Wenesay aims to build independent digital tools, each designed to address a specific need while maintaining consistent standards of transparency, simplicity and responsible data practices. Creating Software with a Purpose

Wenesay believes that technology should be understandable, useful and respectful of the people who use it. Rather than attempting to serve every possible need through a single platform, the venture is developing a collection of independent applications, each with its own purpose, terms of use and privacy policy. Its approach prioritises collecting only the information necessary to operate its services, avoiding the sale of personal data and focusing on continuous, meaningful improvements. Wenesay also values transparency in the use of artificial intelligence, recognising the importance of being open about how AI tools contribute to its work.

The company follows a philosophy of steady development, honest communication and accountability, with a commitment to identifying and correcting mistakes whenever they occur. A Growing Collection of Independent Digital Products

Under the Wenesay brand, a growing portfolio of applications is being developed to address different digital needs. - Sahaj Tools: A collection of privacy-first, browser-native utilities designed to make everyday digital tasks simpler.

- Cloudrat: A privacy-preserving analytics solution focused on providing useful insights while respecting user privacy. - Samhati: An evidence-first Indian market intelligence initiative designed to support informed understanding of market developments.

- KutumbSetu: A simple approach to family finance, with an emphasis on making financial management more accessible. - Echo: A personal media storage and streaming platform designed to bring media management into one convenient experience.

- Use Antara: An upcoming identity layer exploring alternative ways to establish digital identity without depending on traditional email addresses or phone numbers. Each application is intended to stand on its own merits, with a clearly defined purpose and independent policies that help users understand how the service works.

Expanding into Mobile Experiences with Diagonal Beyond its web-based products, Wenesay is also developing Diagonal, a dedicated space for mobile experiences.

Diagonal represents the venture's next step towards bringing thoughtful and practical software to the devices people use every day. Through this initiative, Wenesay aims to explore mobile-first experiences while maintaining the same principles of privacy, simplicity and usability that guide its broader product philosophy. Further developments are expected as these mobile experiences become ready for users.

Building for the Long Term Wenesay's vision is to gradually establish a portfolio of independent digital products that are useful, understandable and built with a clear purpose.

The venture places greater importance on meaningful functionality, responsible development and long-term usefulness than on making exaggerated promises or creating software simply for the sake of expansion. By focusing on privacy-conscious design, transparent practices and continuous improvement, Wenesay aims to contribute to a digital environment where people can use technology with greater clarity and confidence.

About Wenesay Wenesay is an independent Indian proprietorship focused on building thoughtful digital products, one at a time. Its philosophy is rooted in privacy, clarity, independence and continuous improvement. Through a growing collection of web and mobile initiatives, Wenesay aims to create practical software experiences that are useful, transparent and respectful of users.

Wenesay — Thoughtful digital products. Built with care. Website: https://wenesay.com/

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