AirAsia has told employees it will delay salary payments to the end of each month from November through March, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, as the airline takes measures to conserve cash and its Philippine unit cuts ‌jobs.

The email, sent to Malaysia-based staff late last week by Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia, cited the need for a "temporary operational adjustment" at Southeast Asia's largest budget airline, which like its peers faces higher jet fuel costs. Salary payments during the five-month period would be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February, the email said.

It cited a "challenging ‌environment" and asked employees for "patience and flexibility." The email's contents were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said AirAsia had previously paid salaries ‌earlier in the second half of each month.

AirAsia did not respond to a request for comment. The Iran war has sent jet fuel prices soaring, putting airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the COVID-19 pandemic.

US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed in May, Latvia's airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September and Norway's Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday as it looks for urgent short-term financing. AIRASIA PHILIPPINES ANNOUNCES LAYOFFS

Shares in AirAsia, which employs about ⁠26,000 people predominantly ​in Asia, have declined more than 70% ⁠this year as elevated fuel prices and foreign exchange losses squeezed its operations. AirAsia Philippines said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce following sustained pressure on its operating costs, without specifying how many staff would be affected.

The airline ⁠said on Friday it remained fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market. The planned workforce adjustment will not affect passenger flights, booking or other services, AirAsia Philippines General Manager and President Anna Victoria ​Lu said in a statement. The AirAsia Philippines Pilots' Union filed notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, its president said in a video posted ⁠on social media on Thursday.

Philippine Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed receiving notice in a text message to Reuters. AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, though it was narrower than the prior quarter. Its cash and bank ⁠balances ​stood at 905 million ringgit ($219.93 million) as of September 30, down 5% from June 30.

In an investor presentation accompanying its results, the airline said it was taking measures to conserve cash, including suspending unviable routes and returning 25 planes to lessors. It said more planes could exit its fleet in 2027, and a creditor restructuring was underway as part ⁠of a plan to reset the business before rebuilding in 2028.

AirAsia CEO Bo Lingam said on Monday that the third-quarter results suggested "the worst is behind us," while cautioning that fourth-quarter ⁠fuel costs were expected to rise further. Malaysia's ⁠government has been weighing options to support AirAsia without putting public funds at risk, Reuters has previously reported.

The country's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would ask AirAsia for priority over other lenders and strengthen oversight of the airline's board and management if it ‌decided to extend support. ($1 = 4.1150 ringgit)