The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private-sector arm, made the loan possible by raising rupees locally. The World Bank Group Treasury arranged a six-year, fixed-rate borrowing line between HSBC Sri Lanka and IFC worth the equivalent of US$5 million, then arranged additional local currency funding to support the larger loan. The HSBC agreement is IFC's first borrowing line in Sri Lanka and the first transaction of its kind in Asia.

For IFC, the investment marks a return to Sri Lankan infrastructure financing after the country's recent economic crisis. It is also the longest rupee loan IFC has made and the first time it has provided an infrastructure loan denominated in Sri Lankan rupees. The World Bank Group wants to build on the transaction so that more businesses investing in Sri Lanka can borrow over longer periods in the currency they earn.

What a weaker rupee can mean on repayment day

An energy company can meet its operating targets, collect its bills on time and still find that it needs more cash than expected for its next loan payment. If its debt is in dollars and its income is in rupees, a fall in the value of the rupee makes each dollar of repayment more expensive. The amount owed to the lender stays the same in dollars, but the company must set aside a larger share of its local earnings to cover it.

Borrowing in rupees removes that currency mismatch from the loan, making one part of the company's financial planning easier over the next ten years. Managers can assess what the business earns and what it owes in the same unit, without having to estimate how many rupees they will need to buy dollars for a future repayment. That distinction is especially relevant to infrastructure, where a business commits money up front and expects to earn it back over years of operation.

Keshav Gaur, the World Bank Group's director of Treasury Client Solutions and Structuring, linked access to longer-term local borrowing with a company's ability to invest, grow and create jobs. His point concerns a decision businesses face before they commit to an investment, when they must judge whether future earnings will cover financing costs as well as operating expenses. A loan matched to the currency of those earnings gives decision-makers one fewer source of uncertainty to account for.

How six years of HSBC funding helped IFC lend for ten

The two agreements serve different borrowers, which explains why the announcement includes two values and two repayment periods. HSBC's customer is IFC, which has access to a six-year borrowing line in rupees at a fixed rate. The renewable energy company borrows from IFC under a separate ten-year agreement, with the equivalent of US$10 million available because the World Bank Group Treasury arranged rupee funding beyond the HSBC facility.

That distinction matters for anyone reading the headline figures as a guide to the energy company's obligations. The dollar amounts express the value of the transactions for an international audience, and the fixed interest rate is a stated feature of the HSBC facility. For the energy company, the terms disclosed are the rupee denomination and the ten-year duration, which gives it a longer interval before it would need to replace any financing still required at maturity.

The arrangement also illustrates a practical challenge of local currency lending from the lender's side. Before IFC can offer rupees to an infrastructure business, it needs access to rupee funding of its own on terms that can support the investment. In this case, a local bank provided one part of the funding, and the Treasury brought in the additional resources needed for IFC to make a larger, longer loan.

What the agreement could open up for other Sri Lankan businesses

Mark Surgenor, chief executive of HSBC Sri Lanka, said the bank plans to draw on its knowledge of the local market and its international network to explore further financing opportunities with IFC. The two institutions already work together through the World Bank Group's Private Sector Investment Lab, where participants examine ways to attract private capital for sustainable development. In Sri Lanka, the renewable energy transaction gives that partnership a concrete starting point for discussions with businesses whose investments may take years to generate returns.

The Sri Lankan facility draws on experience with similar borrowing lines that IFC and Citi established in Kenya in 2024 and South Africa in 2026. Across its wider business, IFC has committed more than US$33 billion in local currency financing over the past decade, working across 71 currencies in markets where longer-term borrowing is often difficult to obtain. The agreement with HSBC extends that approach to Sri Lanka through a bank able to supply the currency domestic businesses use.

For other Sri Lankan companies considering infrastructure investments, the significance of the transaction lies in the two terms it brought together. Local currency answers the question of what a borrower must earn to repay its debt, and a ten-year term gives that borrower time to earn it. One renewable energy company has secured both, giving IFC and HSBC a working example as they explore how to extend longer-term rupee financing to more businesses.

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