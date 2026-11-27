PNN Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27: Kiaasa Retail Limited (BSE: 544711) has received a major export order worth US $49,51,158.554 — approx. INR 45 Crores from Dubai-based textile company M/s GAWGEE BROTHERS WHOLESALERS CO. LLC.

The company informed the BSE about the order in a filing on 26th November 2026 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Following the announcement, shares of Kiaasa Retail closed at Rs 47.43, up 4.98% on BSE.

Kiaasa is a women-focused fashion brand specializing in affordable ethnic wear. The company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, wholesale and retail of: - Dress, Kurta 2pcs Set, Salwar-Kurta-Dupatta

- Kurtas, Gowns, Co-ord Sets, Dresses - Lehengas, Girls Wear, Night Wear, Jumpsuits

- Footwear, Jewellery, Bags and Fashion Accessories It operates through Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) under FOFO, COCO and FICO models, along with online presence.

The company operates 120+ stores across 70+ cities in India. Recently it opened 4 new stores in Patiala, Bathinda, Dehradun and Gola Gokarannath, and 6 new stores in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) and Siwan (Bihar). It also launched its premium no-discount brand ‘VIRASAT – Affordably Luxurious’ during Navratri. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)