Offers ​the Belgian government has ​received for ‌a 20% ​stake in state-owned bank Belfius have been too low, ‌Finance Minister Jan Jambon told parliament. Jambon said late on Thursday the few offers ‌had "provisionally been deemed insufficient" and that ‌potential buyers had been asked to offer more or the sale might not go ahead.

"If (the sale) cannot ⁠be ​done on ⁠favourable terms, nothing obliges us to sell," he said. Belfius ⁠did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment.

Belfius was created after the state ⁠bought the Belgian banking arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia ⁠in ​2011 for €4 billion ($4.4 billion) following the financial crisis. The government began the process ⁠to sell a 20% stake in late 2025 ⁠as ⁠it sought to cut debt while increasing defence spending.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)