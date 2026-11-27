The Times Of Israel Reported That Abbas Is Scheduled To Make The Statement In An Interview With Journalist Dana Weiss On Channel 12 Confirming The Broadcast, Abbas Said In A Statement Carried By Channel 12, “On Saturday Night, My Interview With

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas is set to publicly declare that he recognises Hamas as a terror group during a television interview on Saturday night, a potential political shift that could clear an obstacle to his Arab-led party joining a coalition headed by Gadi Eisenkot, according to The Times of Israel, citing a Hebrew media report. The Times of Israel reported that Abbas is scheduled to make the statement in an interview with journalist Dana Weiss on Channel 12. Confirming the broadcast, Abbas said in a statement carried by Channel 12, “On Saturday night, my interview with [journalist] Dana Weiss will be broadcast on Channel 12 news. I will address the definition of Hamas.”

Abbas added that media coverage should address only “my words in the interview, and not other words attributed to me.” A public designation of Hamas as a terror group would mark a major departure for Abbas, who previously served in Israel’s governing coalition from 2021 to 2022 and ran Jewish candidate Yoav Segalovitz alongside Ra’am ahead of last month’s election to broaden its appeal and signal readiness for a coalition role. Previously, Abbas condemned acts of terror, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, but refrained from labelling Hamas a terror group, arguing that doing so allowed him to serve as a “bridge” and helped protect his family. The Joint List, the other Arab-led party, has likewise not publicly recognised Hamas as a terror group, according to Times of Israel.

Eisenkot, who has nine days left on his mandate to form a government, has required every party in his coalition to recognise Hamas as a terror group and pledge its destruction. Meeting that condition could open a path for Ra’am into an Eisenkot-led government and help assemble a majority to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a teaser for the Saturday evening Channel 12 interview, Weiss asks Abbas to confirm the meaning of a blurred text on a laptop screen before asking, “Have you reconciled yourself to the possibility that this step you’re taking could cost you your life?”

Abbas, as quoted by the Times of Israel, replied: “I’ve reconciled myself to it.” According to The Times of Israel, citing a report by Ynet, Ra’am’s entry into an Eisenkot government remains contingent on policy demands, chiefly curbing crime in Arab municipalities, even if the Hamas declaration is made.

Earlier, Abbas claimed that his party and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would join a proposed government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, with the Joint List providing parliamentary support from outside the coalition. Speaking in an interview with Radio Makan on Thursday, Abbas said the political bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu was nearing an agreement to establish a new government, The Jerusalem Post reported. Abbas outlined a possible coalition arrangement involving the four parties belonging to the change bloc, alongside UTJ and his United Arab List (Ra’am), with the Joint List extending external parliamentary support.

Eisenkot's Yashar party has reportedly indicated that it aims to form a government as early as next week without requesting an extension of its mandate from President Isaac Herzog. While the approval from the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox leadership could pave the way for formal coalition negotiations, a final decision on joining the prospective government remains pending. (ANI)