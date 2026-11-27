Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to generate USD 600-700 billion in economic value for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, while labour-intensive MSMEs can play a crucial role in realising the benefits of trade, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. Speaking at the SME Finance and Investment Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra noted that India's push towards self-reliance and resilient domestic supply chains has created fresh opportunities for MSMEs across conventional and emerging sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, defence and clean energy.

He further stressed, " Labour-intensive MSME sectors in particular can be important conduits through which the benefits of trade can be realised.” At the same time, the RBI Governor added that technological advancements, particularly in AI, can enhance the growth potential of MSMEs.

“Overall, it has been estimated that AI can generate almost USD 600 to 700 billion of economic value for the MSME sector,” he said. The RBI Governor also highlighted India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs), including those with the United Kingdom and the European Union, as an opportunity for MSMEs to access larger international markets, procure quality inputs at lower costs and specialise in niche segments of global value chains.

Highlighting the contribution of MSMEs to India's economic development, the RBI Governor noted that the sector accounts for about 31 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 35 per cent of manufacturing output and nearly half of merchandise exports, while providing employment to more than 45 crore people. "I firmly believe that a developed India cannot be built only by the large firms. It will have to be shaped as much by the small units," Malhotra said.

He attributed a significant part of India's robust economic growth of 7.4 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic to the contribution of MSMEs, emphasising their role in strengthening the competitiveness of larger enterprises. "MSMEs are an integral part of the value chain and the efficiency directly feeds into the competitiveness of large firms," he said.

Malhotra also inaugurated the launch of the SME Finance Facilitation Centre, the platform initiated by SME Chamber to avail financial services for further business growth. (ANI)