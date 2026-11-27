Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he was convinced he would secure a left-wing majority in a snap general election despite adverse public polling, as the ‌political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning ahead of Sunday's vote.

Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion surveys, the Socialist leader insisted that internal data suggested his party would win the most votes, allowing him to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies. "I ‌can't conceive of us losing," Sanchez told radio station SER, adding that left-leaning voters were increasingly mobilising to turn out ‌in droves, a prerequisite for reaching a progressive majority to tackle issues such as the country's deep housing crisis.

However, nearly all the polls released before the ban showed a clear advantage for a potential coalition between the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox, which seek to oust Sanchez after eight years in ⁠power. TENSE DEBATE

During ​a four-way debate against both ⁠opposition leaders and the candidate for the hard-left Broad Front on Thursday night, Sanchez struck a more combative tone than in last week's face-off with PP ⁠chief Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who was at the time perceived as the winner. Sanchez teamed up with his expected junior coalition partner, Broad Front's Ada ​Colau, to lambast Feijoo and Vox's Santiago Abascal over proposals Sanchez said represented "a return to the past".

Both Sanchez and ⁠Colau harshly criticised Abascal for refusing during the debate to condemn gender-based violence, and accused Feijoo of making a sexist remark when he referred to Colau as "the little ⁠silent ​one" over what he painted as her lack of criticism of the government's handling of deadly floods in 2024. "If I have bothered anyone, I withdraw (the remark), of course," Feijoo later said, while criticising what he called the "theatrics" of his rivals.

The ⁠parties were set to hold their closing rallies on Friday evening, with the Socialists and the Broad Front choosing Madrid for ⁠their events while the PP ⁠and Vox opted for Seville and Valencia, respectively. Spaniards observe a "day of reflection" on the eve of the vote. Campaigning, rallies and political advertising are banned so voters can weigh their choices before ‌heading to the ‌polls.