The United States' goods trade deficit widened by 10.7 per cent month-on-month to USD 149.5 billion in October 2026, compared to USD 135.1 billion in September, as growth in imports outpaced that of exports, according to advance estimates released by the US Census Bureau on Friday. On a year-on-year basis, the goods trade deficit surged by over 143 per cent from USD 61.4 billion recorded in October 2025.

"The international trade deficit was $149.5 billion in October, up $14.4 billion from $135.1 billion in September," the US Census Bureau said in its Advance Economic Indicators Report. Goods imports rose by 6.1 per cent month-on-month to USD 365.3 billion in October, while exports increased by 3.2 per cent to USD 215.8 billion.

"Exports of goods for October were $215.8 billion, $6.7 billion more than September exports. Imports of goods for October were $365.3 billion, $21.1 billion more than September imports," the report said. On an annual basis, US goods imports surged by 42.4 per cent, significantly outpacing the 10.6 per cent growth in exports.

The sharp increase in imports was led by capital goods, which registered an 80 per cent year-on-year growth and an 8.5 per cent sequential increase to USD 171.4 billion in October. Imports of industrial supplies, including petroleum and petroleum products, increased by 33.5 per cent year-on-year, while consumer goods and automotive vehicle imports rose by 16.6 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.

On the exports front, capital goods recorded a 29.2 per cent year-on-year increase, while exports of industrial supplies rose by 3.6 per cent. However, exports of automotive vehicles and consumer goods declined by 5 per cent each. The widening of the goods trade deficit comes amid Washington's renewed push for tariffs on its trading partners over alleged structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

On November 25, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced proposed tariff actions following 14 investigations under Section 301 of US trade law. Washington has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions, while indicating that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade addressing the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, US wholesale inventories increased by 0.9 per cent month-on-month and 8.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 1,023.4 billion in October. Retail inventories also rose by 0.8 per cent sequentially and 5.1 per cent annually to USD 893.2 billion during the month.

The figures are adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes. The October trade figures are advance estimates, with complete data to be published in the upcoming US International Trade in Goods and Services report. (ANI)