Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully on Friday condemned an alleged police baton charge (lathi-charge) against Congress leader Gopal Gurjar and party workers during a sarpanch election in Malpura (Tonk district), accusing the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of misusing police force for political ends. In a post on X addressing Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Jully, the Congress MLA from Alwar Rural and former Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and Jail, alleged that state machinery was used to forcibly disperse opposition workers during local body polling.

"The incident in Malpura, where police baton-charged Congress leader Shri Gopal Gurjar and Congress workers and forcibly drove them away during the sarpanch election, is extremely serious and condemnable. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Chief Minister, elections are won by the people's mandate, not by police batons. Crushing democratic voices through the power of the state and misusing the police for political ends are the BJP's open displays of dictatorship and thuggery. The batons being used today to silence voices will be answered by the people, when the time comes, with the power of their votes," he said. Meanwhile, Congress in Rajasthan has managed to win the Zila Pramukh posts in 24 of 37 districts on Wednesday, while the BJP secured 10, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) two and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) one (Nagaur).

The results come days after the Congress' strong performance in the panchayat polls. In Didwana, the contest ended in a tie, and the BJP won the post through a lottery draw. Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra thanked rural voters for the results. He said Congress workers would not become arrogant and would "continue to work responsibly".

"In 2028, we will form a Congress government in Rajasthan, and in 2029, under the INDIA bloc, we will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country, " he said. This sweep to 24 Zila Pramukh posts directly builds on the Congress securing a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner, while the BJP held a majority in only six districts and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Nagaur in Panchayat polls.

The rural surge also marks a sharp shift from just months earlier, when the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats. (ANI)