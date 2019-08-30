International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks opened broadly higher on Friday as investors took comfort from signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks, easing worries about further damage from their long-standing trade war that has roiled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.14 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,476.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.51 points, or 0.43%, at 2,937.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.76 points, or 0.52%, to 8,015.16 at the opening bell.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors crave clarity on Fed stance

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

investors

US

China

bell

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019