FATF revises anti-terror targets for Pakistan

The Financial Action Task Force has set new targets for Pakistan to check terror financing and asked it to monitor the sale of jewelry and prize bonds in this regard, according to a media report on Saturday. State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency and National Counter Terrorism Authority would record details of the monetary deals, including telecom banking, reported Dunya News.

The state banks' monitoring unit will have to provide data on prize bond owners. Terrorists accessing prize bonds and transferring money through phone banking has been hit, sources told the news network.

The sources said welfare organizations would also be monitored at the federal and provincial levels. The FATF last year placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terror financing.

In June, the FATF said that Pakistan had failed to complete its action plan on terror financing. The Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog warned Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)