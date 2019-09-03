Dutch central bank to regulate crypto firms from Jan. 10, orders them to register

The Dutch central bank announced on Tuesday it would begin regulating companies that offer crypto-currency services beginning on Jan. 10 and said they must register to remain in business.

"In concrete terms, firms offering services for the exchange between cryptos and regular money, and crypto wallet providers, must register with De Nederlandsche Bank," it said in a statement.

