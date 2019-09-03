Maha regained top spot in industrial sector under BJP rule: CM

Maharashtra lagged behind in the industrial sector until before 2014, but regained first slot under his government's watch, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday as he launched a veiled attack on the Congress -NCP combine that ruled the state for 15 years. Fadnavis made the remark as he launched the 'Chief Minister Employment Generation' programme that aims to create 10 lakh jobs in Maharashtra over the next five years.

The employment scheme will make youngsters provide jobs rather than seeking them, said Fadnavis, who took over as Chief Minister in October 2014, ending the 15-year-long rule of the Congress-NCP combine (1999-2014). "Five years until before 2014, Maharashtra consistently lagged behind in the industrial sector," Fadnavis said at the event.

"Maharashtra, which was once considered number one state, relegated to the fourth, fifth and sixth place in this period. "But in the last five years, Maharashtra regained its first place as an industrial state," he added.

The chief minister said Maharashtra is now ranked first when comes to investment in industries, foreign direct investment (FDI) and employment generation in the country. "If you look at the statistics made available by Niti Aayog and the RBI, Maharashtra has secured first position," said Fadnavis, heading the first BJP-led government in the state, where assembly polls are due in a couple of months.

Fadnavis said the FDI coming into Maharashtra alone over the past three years is bigger than the collective investment made in the three states positioned next to it. "Small industries numbering 10.27 lakh have been established in Maharashtra in the last five years or are in the process of getting established. These can generate 59.42 lakh jobs," he said.

About the employment generation scheme, Fadnavis said its aim is to turn an individual into an entrepreneur and make him/her create jobs. He added the programme also aims to train individuals.

The government has already said it will provide financial assistance to micro and small enterprises aiming to create two lakh jobs every year under the scheme..

