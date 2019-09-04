Sri Sri Tattva Partners With 1mg.com to Provide its Consumers Ancient Knowledge on Ayurveda and Pulse Diagnosis Consultation Across India

Sri Sri Tattva, a leading brand in the health and wellness and FMCG space has announced a strategic partnership with 1mg.com - India's largest healthcare platform. Sri Sri Tattva products have been available on the 1mg platform and mobile app for almost over a year, selling its extensive range of Ayurvedic wellness, herbal products, beverages and personal care range of products. Both companies will collaborate on content to provide consumers with ancient and traditional knowledge on Ayurveda.

This partnership will also soon explore enabling appointment booking for consumers on 1mg.com for Sri Sri Tattva Nadi Pariksha appointments. Nadi Pariksha is an ancient Ayurvedic technique of diagnosis through the pulse. It can accurately diagnose physical, mental and emotional imbalances as well as diseases. It is a non-invasive science that enables to reach the root cause of health issues and not just address the symptoms.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, "We at Sri Sri Tattva are happy to be associated with 1mg.com - India's largest healthcare platform. Sri Sri Tattva as an organization is committed to seeing a healthy, happy, modern world, through the ancient science of life and well-being. 1mg.com shares a common vision on providing the best of Ayurveda to the online consumers across India and even in the remote parts of the country."

Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder - 1mg.com visited Sri Sri Tattva's facility and the Art of Living International Centre in Bangalore and shared, "Humbled & honored to meet Arvind Varchaswi Ji and the Sri Sri Tattva team. Great to see such amazing work in the field of Ayurveda. We are very proud to partner with them and deliver greater value to consumers across India. We at 1mg strongly believe in the extensive benefits arising from Ayurveda, and are committed towards making Ayurveda understandable and accessible by a wide base of consumers for their health and wellbeing needs."

