Herbalife Nutrition Flags off Mobile Science Vans in Karnataka

The initiative in association with Agastya Foundation will cover 70 schools and benefit over 2000 children

Tumkur, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India

Herbalife Nutrition the global leader in nutrition, celebrated twenty years of its business in India by flagging off mobile science laboratories at Tumkur Government School. The mobile science laboratories will enable school children to learn where schools have inadequate or no scientific laboratory facilities. Designed on a van, each laboratory is well equipped with hundreds of experiments designed to provide students with a hands-on learning experience.

Conceptualised in association with Agastya Foundation, the mobile science laboratories will cater to 70 government schools in Bidar, Tumkur and Gulbarga region. Each mobile science laboratory will reach out to approximately 2000 children across three towns & will generate 16,000 exposures across the year through eight annual visits.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, India said, “This initiative is the reflection of our brand philosophy to ‘Build it Better’ for everyone. We strongly believe that every child should get the best education possible. Through our association with Agastya Foundation, we have taken a small step in ensuring a bright future for these children. We hope this will evoke curiosity in the young minds and take them towards a brighter future that they deserve.”

A senior representative from Government Higher Primary School, Heggere, said, “This is an excellent initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and we are positive it will help our children learn more about scientific concepts in a practical manner. The mobile science labs are very well equipped and will help enlighten the young minds while accelerating their learning.”

