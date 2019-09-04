International Development News
PTI London
Updated: 04-09-2019 19:43 IST
BoE sees 'less severe' impact of no-deal Brexit

London, Sept 4 (AFP) The Bank of England believes the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the economy would be "less severe" than previously forecast, governor Mark Carney said Wednesday.

In a letter to the chair of a cross-panel committee of MPs, BoE governor Mark Carney said "improvements in preparedness mean that the appropriate set of assumptions to underpin a worst case scenario would now be less severe than those used in the disorderly scenario published in November". (AFP) IND

