BoE sees 'less severe' impact of no-deal Brexit

London, Sept 4 (AFP) The Bank of England believes the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the economy would be "less severe" than previously forecast, governor Mark Carney said Wednesday.

In a letter to the chair of a cross-panel committee of MPs, BoE governor Mark Carney said "improvements in preparedness mean that the appropriate set of assumptions to underpin a worst case scenario would now be less severe than those used in the disorderly scenario published in November". (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)