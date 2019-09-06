Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase organized in Pune

Smart Cities Mission, in partnership with Invest India and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, organized the Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase in Pune. Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. was the host smart city for the event. The aim of the event held on 30th August 2019 was to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas:

Traffic management, transport, and mobility, pollution management

Water, sanitation and solid waste management

Safety, surveillance, and security

Social (health, education, and citizen engagement)

The solutions in the above focus sectors will help solve some of the pressing issues faced by Indian smart cities today. The showcase was a first step towards bringing the innovation ecosystem and smart cities closer to contributing to the development of smart cities.

The start-ups and national science and technology research labs presented their solutions to smart city CEOs during small round table discussions wherein each CEO along with knowledge partners interacted with start-ups and research labs to understand their solutions better and identify possible synergies. The knowledge partners present at the event gave their inputs for the solutions presented to help them customize their innovation for smart cities.

Twelve smart city CEOs from Maharashtra and Gujarat along with various knowledge partners and R&D labs were present at the event. A total of nine start-ups got an excellent opportunity to present their technologies, interact and network with the various stakeholders present there.

Smart city CEOs expressed intent to work with the start-ups and further materialize pathways to deploy these solutions in their respective smart cities. To take the initiative forward, Invest India along with Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will organize similar technology showcases in other zones of India as well.

(With Inputs from PIB)