FAA issues temporary flight restriction for Bahamian airspace

Updated: 09-09-2019 01:08 IST
"At the request of the Bahamian Government, the FAA has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for U.S. aircraft and pilots entering Bahamian airspace in Hurricane Dorian affected areas in order to reserve airspace for search and rescue and humanitarian assistance", the FAA said in a statement. Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday it had issued a temporary flight restriction for Bahamian airspace.

"At the request of the Bahamian Government, the FAA has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for U.S. aircraft and pilots entering Bahamian airspace in Hurricane Dorian affected areas in order to reserve airspace for search and rescue and humanitarian assistance", the FAA said in a statement.

